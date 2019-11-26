Poland's Pekao cuts 2020 ROE target to 11-12% -CEO

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Poland's second largest lender by assets Bank Pekao SA has cut its 2020 Return on Equity (ROE) target to 11.5% plus/minus 0.5 percentage point from an earlier expected 12.5%, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland's second largest lender by assets Bank Pekao SA PEO.WA has cut its 2020 Return on Equity (ROE) target to 11.5% plus/minus 0.5 percentage point from an earlier expected 12.5%, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

Krupinski told Reuters in an interview at the sidelines of the presentation for investors in London that the cut was mainly due to regulatory burden.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More