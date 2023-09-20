News & Insights

Poland's Orlen taps strategic fuel reserves to keep prices low, report says

September 20, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Poland's state-controlled refiner Orlen has used strategic reserves to keep prices at fuel stations low, tame inflation and support the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of October elections, thinktank Polityka Insight said without citing sources.

Orlen did not immediately reply to Reuters' email and phone calls seeking comment.

Polityka Insight said Orlen is selling diesel it imports at less than the price it pays, which has made privately-owned competitors halt sales to avoid selling at a loss. To make up for the reduced private supplies, Orlen has tapped into strategic fuel stocks, Polityka Insight reported.

Prices of fuel offered by Orlen, which controls over 60% of the wholesale market, have fallen by between 8% and 12% this month, with retail prices tracking the decline, Reflex, a Polish fuels trader and consultancy, said.

Global oil prices by contrast have risen for three consecutive weeks to approach 10-month highs. The zloty has lost some 5% to the dollar this month, making it more expensive for Polish buyers to import dollar-denomiated crude.

The disparity between wholesale prices in Poland and the cost of imports has led to lower supplies from abroad, which typically cover between 20% and 30% of local consumption. Fuel imports have become unprofitable, Polish energy group Unimot said on Monday.

