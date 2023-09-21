News & Insights

Poland's Orlen says will not disclose data on fuel reserves use

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

September 21, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

Adds climate minister's no comment, paragraph five

WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland's state-controlled refiner Orlen PKN.WA on Thursday declined to disclose data on the use of fuel reserves saying it was a trade secret, after allegations the company used mandatory reserves to keep fuel prices low ahead of the October election.

On Wednesday, think tank Polityka Insight said the company was selling diesel it imports at less than the price it pays and had used reserves to try to tame inflation and support the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"Information on the use of mandatory reserves of crude oil and fuels in Poland by the producer and trader, such as Orlen SA, is protected as a trade secret," Orlen said in an emailed answer to Reuters' question.

"Therefore, the company cannot disclose to entities not related to the operation of the reserves system detailed information regarding the required by law mandatory reserves of crude oil and fuels it maintains," it added.

Climate minister Anna Moskwa did not respond to journalists' questions on whether the ministry gave Orlen consent to use strategic reserves.

Reserves were "at the level required by national regulations and resulting from international obligations," the climate ministry said earlier in a statement emailed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.