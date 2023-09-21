Poland's Orlen says will not disclose data on fuel reserves use

WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland's state-controlled refiner Orlen PKN.WA on Thursday declined to disclose data on the use of fuel reserves saying it was a trade secret, after allegations the company used mandatory reserves to keep fuel prices low ahead of the October election.

On Wednesday, think tank Polityka Insight said the company was selling diesel it imports at less than the price it pays and had used reserves to try to tame inflation and support the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"Information on the use of mandatory reserves of crude oil and fuels in Poland by the producer and trader, such as Orlen SA, is protected as a trade secret," Orlen said in an emailed answer to Reuters' question.

"Therefore, the company cannot disclose to entities not related to the operation of the reserves system detailed information regarding the required by law mandatory reserves of crude oil and fuels it maintains," it added.

The climate ministry said that mandatory reserves were in part released because of a crisis situation caused by the Ukraine war without specifying the timeframe.

Reserves were "at the level required by national regulations and resulting from international obligations," it said.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.