Poland's Orlen files Venture Global LNG arbitration case -Bloomberg News

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas firm Orlen PKN.WA has lodged an arbitration case against Venture Global LNG which alleges that the U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas was not honouring a long-term contract, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Shell SHEL.L, BP BP.L, Edison EDNn.MI and Repsol REP.MC earlier this year filed arbitration cases against the U.S. developer over its alleged failure to supply cargoes from a plant that has been running since March 2022.

Orlen wants Venture Global to start supplying LNG under the contract immediately, and the Polish company expects the arbitration case to take one to two years, the Bloomberg News report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

