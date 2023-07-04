Poland's Orlen buys petrol station network in Austria

Adds CEO quotes, details on synergies

GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas company Orlen PKN.WA said on Tuesday it hadacquired Austria's Doppler Energie to expand the company's retail operations.

"We're entering our next market ...Today we've signed a deal to take over 266 stations in Austria under the brand Turmöl, which is the third largest retail brand in this market," Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek said.

The stations will give Orlen a 14% share of the Austrian wholesale market.

The completion of the acquisition, for which the company did not disclose a price, is subject to approval from competition regulators and is planned to be finalised between 2023 and 2024.

The Polish company aims to have 3,500 gas stations by end of the decade, and to boost profits from foreign retail operations.

Orlen also hopes to double gains from synergies from mergers, as the company identified extra proceeds from takeovers.

"The expected synergies add up to over 10 billion zlotys ($2.47 billion) in 10 years. However, this has been modified and as of today the proceeds from synergies resulting from mergers... will exceed 20 billion," Obajtek said.

$1 = 4.0533 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marek Strzelecki; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.