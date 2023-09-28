Poland's online retailer Allegro expects Q3 core profit to rise 30-32% at home

GDANSK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Thursday it expected its core earnings to grow 30-32% in its key Polish market in the third quarter, after its second quarter result beat market expectations.

Allegro's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from Polish operations rose 22% on the year to 673 million zlotys ($152.4 million) in the second quarter, above the 638 million zlotys expected by analysts polled by the company.

For the whole group, adjusted core profit came in at 580.4 million zlotys, above the 521 million expected by analysts.

Gross merchandise value (GMV), an industry metric used to measure transaction volumes, jumped 10% on the year to 14.23 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.4156 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Milla Nissi)

