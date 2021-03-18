Poland's Mercator Medical to buy back shares after record profit

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical will spend a third of its record high 2020 net profit of 930 million zlotys ($242 million) on a share buyback, the Polish medical gloves maker said late on Wednesday.

Shares in Mercator closed at 391 zlotys on Wednesday, up from about 10 zlotys at the start of 2020 reflecting increased demand during the pandemic.

"The situation on the global market of disposable gloves is favourable for the Mercator Medical Group, which has just published a report for the record-breaking year 2020..." it said in a statement.

The company offered to spend 312 million zlotys buying back shares at between 400 and 770 zlotys per share.

Mercator reported a net profit of 930 million zlotys for 2020 compared to a loss of 2.3 million a year earlier. Revenue more than tripled to 1.8 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.8478 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

