Poland's mBank says it expects no consolidation wave now

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Even though Polish banks remain under pressure due to near zero interest rates and an economic slump, the chief executive of Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Polish unit mBank MBK.WA said on Thursday he saw no consolidation in the near future.

"People are holding their hands in their pockets instead of rushing on acquisitions... I would not expect such business-justified moves in the next several months," Cezary Stypulkowski told a teleconference with analysts and media.

