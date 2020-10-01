Poland's manufacturing recovery remains sluggish in Sept. -PMI

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Polish manufacturing activity continued to recover in September after the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed on Thursday, but the pace of the rebound remained subdued as output and new orders rose at weak rates.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 50.8 in September from 50.6 in August. It remained above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction, but was below the 52.4 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

September was the third consecutive month of growth in Polish manufacturing output, reflecting a slight increase in new orders, but the rate of expansion eased further from July's 31-month high.

"On the one hand, employment was raised for the first time since June 2019 and firms grew more optimistic about prospects for growth of output in a year's time," said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

"On the other hand, the two most important PMI components for output and new orders indicated sluggish rates of growth, suggesting that an initial rebound seen in July is already fading."

