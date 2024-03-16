News & Insights

Poland's LOT to choose between Embraer and Airbus for delivery of 84 planes

March 16, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Polish flag carrier LOT will choose between its current supplier Embraer EMBR3.SA or rival Airbus AIR.PA for the delivery of 84 new aircraft it plans to buy to service its regional routes, the State Assets Ministry said on Saturday.

LOT will send a request for proposals to the two companies in the near future, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding it is looking to purchase up to 110 aircraft by 2028.

"(LOT) is faced with making a strategic decision whether to continue cooperation with the current supplier (Embraer) in the regional segment or to switch to a competitor's platform (Airbus)," it said.

"In the near future, the company intends to send a request for proposals for the acquisition of 84 regional aircraft to two manufacturers who offer aircraft that meet the requirements. That is Embraer and Airbus."

LOT currently has a fleet of 75 planes, over half of which is made up of Embraer aircraft with the remainder being Boeing BA.N B737s and B787s.

