Poland's Labour Ministry sees May unemployment at 6.1%, PAP reports

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland's Labour Ministry expects the May unemployment rate to be 6.1% versus 6.3% in April, state-run news agency PAP reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

