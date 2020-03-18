Poland's KGHM sees no virus impact on output, sales for now

Polish state-run firm KGHM, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, sees no impact from coronavirus on its output and sales at the moment, but will consider asking the state for support if needed, its CEO said.

"We are closely looking at the reality day by day and we will verify our plans if needed to take the company safely through this difficult time," KGHM Chief Executive Marcin Chludzinski told a video conference on Wednesday.

