Poland's KGHM sees extra viable mining pits at its biggest mine in Chile

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

May 18, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 18 (Reuters) - Poland's largest ore miner KGHM Polska Miedz KGH.WA can verify four more viable mining pits in its flagship Sierra Gorda copper and molybdenum mine in Chile, vice president of the company's management board for international assets Miroslaw Kidon said on Thursday.

"We can verify and identify another four pits, which are of similar size to our current pit," said Kidon on a conference call.

"Together with our team of geologists we suspect that it is one big super-pit, and our exploration works in future years should bring answer as to if we're right about this," he added

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

Reuters
