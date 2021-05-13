Poland's KGHM plans to sell its smaller mines outside Poland

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, plans to sell its smaller mines outside Poland, including Carlota in the United States, company representatives said on Thursday.

"We decided that the smaller mines do not fit in our portfolio. It seems that now is an ideal time to sell," Pawel Gruza, vice president in charge of foreign assets, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Jason Neely)

