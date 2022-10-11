US Markets

Poland's KGHM dismisses CEO Marcin Chludzinski and deputy

Karol Badohal Reuters
GDANSK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM KGH.WA supervisory board dismissed its chief executive, Marcin Chludzinski, and its deputy chief executive for foreign assets, Jerzy Paluchniak, the company said on Tuesday.

It did not give reason for the dismissals.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

