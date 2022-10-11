Poland's KGHM dismisses CEO Marcin Chludzinski and deputy

GDANSK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM KGH.WA supervisory board dismissed its chief executive, Marcin Chludzinski, and its deputy chief executive for foreign assets, Jerzy Paluchniak, the company said on Tuesday.

It did not give reason for the dismissals.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.