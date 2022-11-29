Poland's JSW sees 2023 extraction potential flat y/y - deputy CEO

GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW JSW.WA sees its 2023 extraction potential at same level as in 2022, deputy chief executive Edward Pazdziorko said on Tuesday.

"We plan for about 14 million (tonnes) with growth potential towards the strategy," he said.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Mateusz Rabiega, Maria Gieldon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

