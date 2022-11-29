Poland's JSW sees 2023 extraction potential flat y/y - deputy CEO

November 29, 2022 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Karol Badohal, Mateusz Rabiega, Maria Gieldon for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW JSW.WA sees its 2023 extraction potential at same level as in 2022, deputy chief executive Edward Pazdziorko said on Tuesday.

"We plan for about 14 million (tonnes) with growth potential towards the strategy," he said.

