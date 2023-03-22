Poland's JSW says has funding for expected windfall tax

GDANSK, March 22 (Reuters) - Poland's JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, has secured sufficient funds to cover an expected windfall tax, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The Polish government last year announced caps on electricity prices to protect households and small businesses and said the cost would be borne by power companies in the form of a tax on excess profits.

JSW's Vice-President For Financial Matters Robert Ostrowski told a news conference the company did not have the details of the regulations on a possible windfall tax, but said it nevertheless felt "obliged to secure funds for this goal".

He said the group had total of 4.84 billion zlotys ($1.11 billion) in available financing at the end of 2022 and that the miner did not plan to use closed-end investment fund certificates or external debt to cover windfall taxes.

The government said last September a windfall tax on the nation's energy companies could raise a total of 13.5 billion zlotys.

Poland's Minister of Finances Madgalena Rzeczkowska told Radio Zet on Wednesday law on the windfall tax should be decided over "the coming weeks".

In 2022 JSW on Tuesday reported an eight-fold rise in its net profit, supported by a surge in coal prices.

($1 = 4.3410 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.