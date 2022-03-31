Poland's InPost sees pressure on margins despite annual profit

Adds details on Polish, UK markets

March 31 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS expects pressure on its margins to materialise this year, the parcel locker company said on Thursday, citing rising costs and uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The outbreak of war in Ukraine, associated energy price spikes and acceleration of an already-high inflation present challenges from both demand and cost perspective in 2022," InPost said.

The company's full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 63.7% to 1.63 billion zlotys ($392.28 million), though margins fell by 400 basis points to 35.3%, pulled down by its Mondial Relay acquisition last year.

InPost said it was too early to quantify the impact on margins this year, though it added that most, if not all, of its adjusted EBITDA margin gains in Poland last year are likely to be reversed in 2022.

InPost has been scaling up its network of parcel lockers, known as automated parcel machines (APM) in its core Polish market, and increased them by 53% to 16,445 in 2021.

The company, which says its delivery method is more convenient, cheaper and 75% greener compared with traditional courier delivery, continued to gain market share in Poland to 48% from 44% last year.

The parcel locker field in the country is set to become more crowded, with e-commerce firm Allegro ALEP.WA, refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA and Poland's post office deploying their own machines. Still, InPost asserted it has installed nine times more lockers compared with its rivals combined.

InPost kicked off its international expansion with Mondial Relay and is targeting to launch 2,000 -3,000 more APMs this year.

The company said it plans to scale down its deployment in the UK, Europe's largest e-commerce market, on the back of "more prudent" balance sheet management in current volatile environment.

($1 = 4.1552 zlotys)

