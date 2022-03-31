Poland's InPost sees pressure on margins despite annual profit

March 31 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS expects pressure on margins to materialise this year, the parcel locker company said on Thursday, citing rising costs and uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The outbreak of war in Ukraine, associated energy price spikes and acceleration of an already-high inflation present challenges from both demand and cost perspective in 2022," InPost said.

The company's full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 63.7% to 1.63 billion zlotys ($392.28 million), though margin fell by 400 basis points to 35.3%, pulled down by its Mondial Relay acquisition last year.

InPost said it was too early to quantify the impact on margins this year, though added that likely most, if not all, of its adjusted EBITDA margin gains in Poland last year will be reversed in 2022.

InPost has been scaling up its network of parcel lockers, known as automated parcel machines in its core Polish market, and increased them by 53% to 16,445 in 2021.

($1 = 4.1552 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

