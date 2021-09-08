Poland's InPost second-quarter earnings rise 37%

Polish parcel locker firm InPost reported a 37% growth in its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by continued demand from online shoppers.

Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose to 362.4 million Polish zloty ($95.15 million) from 265.1 million zloty a year before

($1 = 3.8088 zlotys)

