Poland's InPost second-quarter earnings rise 37%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS reported a 37% growth in its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by continued demand from online shoppers.

Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose to 362.4 million Polish zloty ($95.15 million) from 265.1 million zloty a year before

($1 = 3.8088 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.