Poland's InPost second-quarter earnings rise 37%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS reported a 37% growth in its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by continued demand from online shoppers.
Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose to 362.4 million Polish zloty ($95.15 million) from 265.1 million zloty a year before
($1 = 3.8088 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
