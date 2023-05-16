Poland's InPost says Q1 margin improved, sticks to guidance

Adds details, CEO quote

GDANSK, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS reported on Tuesday a slight improvement in its first-quarter core profit margin after logging a record volume of parcel locker service and stuck to its annual outlook .

InPost, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow customers to pick up their packages, said margins on the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expanded to 27.9% from 26.5% last year, driven primarily by improved profitability in the home market and reduced losses in the UK.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 36% to 557.3 million zlotys ($134.5 million), while revenue rose 29% to 2 billion zlotys.

InPost also reported record parcel volumes of 132 million, up 18% from a year earlier.

However, InPost remains "mindful of the overall market slowdown", its Chief Executive Officer Rafal Brzoska said in a statement.

The company also flagged that the growth pace in the second quarter could slow down slightly from January-March but said it still sees double-digit growth in all the segments.

Besides, the "relatively stronger" second and third quarters of the previous year in terms of absolute volume levels in Poland and for the group as a whole created a high base effect, the company said.

InPost kept its 2023 outlook unchanged saying that it plans to focus on outperforming the industry volume growth in Poland while expanding margins, increasing profitability in Mondial Relay, improving operational performance and resolving logistics challenges in the UK.

The total number of APMs jumped 34% to 29,765 at the end of the first quarter, with 20,025 in Poland alone.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

