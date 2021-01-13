Poland's InPost says plans IPO on Euronext Amsterdam

Adds quote, detail

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam, the parcel locker business said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report that its owner was looking to cash in on a boom in online shopping during the pandemic.

Reuters reported in December that private equity firm Advent International was preparing an IPO of InPost in Amsterdam that would value its equity at between 7-8 billion euros.

"Our proposed listing on Euronext will mark the next phase of our development as we expand our business internationally and build on the strong momentum we have generated to date," InPost chief executive Rafal Brzoska said in a statement.

The company has received commitments to buy shares from BlackRock, Capital World Investors and GIC totalling 1.03 billion euros, it said.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators for the offering, while ABN AMRO, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Jefferies are acting as joint bookrunners, the company said.

