Poland's InPost says plans IPO on Euronext Amsterdam

Poland's InPost plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam, the parcel locker business said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report.

The company has received commitments to buy shares from BlackRock, Capital World Investors and GIC totalling 1.03 billion euros, it said.

