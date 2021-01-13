Poland's InPost says plans IPO on Euronext Amsterdam

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam, the parcel locker business said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report.

The company has received commitments to buy shares from BlackRock, Capital World Investors and GIC totalling 1.03 billion euros, it said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely)

