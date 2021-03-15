Poland's InPost rules out more acquisitions for now

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS does not plan further takeovers for now, its chief executive said on Monday, after announcing plans to buy French parcel delivery platform Mondial Relay for about 565 million euros ($673.88 million).

"Definitely today our key challenge is to close this transaction and start working with the local management on building all these competitive advantages," Rafał Brzoska told a news conference.

"Today we do not consider and do not have any other acquisition ideas on the table."

(Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)

