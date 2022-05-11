Poland's InPost Q1 margin drops as inflation weighs

Adds CEO comment, context

May 11 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost INPST.AS on Wednesday posted a drop in its first-quarter core profit margin, hit by inflation and rising fuel prices.

The company posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 35.3% compared with 41.9% a year earlier, excluding its acquisition of France's Mondial Relay.

InPost had warned in March that higher costs and uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict would hit its profit margins for the year, without quantifying by how much. .

The company, which counts e-commerce firm Allegro ALEP.WA among its clients, also said the price hikes it implemented in April and May on uncontracted volumes will begin to flow through from the second quarter.

"We assume pressures on purchasing power will strain overall e-commerce growth", the firm's chief executive Rafal Brzoska said in a statement, adding that the recently implemented price adjustments will become more apparent in the fourth quarter.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have accelerated the switch to contactless e-commerce, helping InPost boost its revenue by nearly 40% in 2021, excluding Mondial Relay, but an inflationary environment exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has weighed on firms' costs.

In Poland, InPost's key market, it deployed 912 of its flagship automated parcel machines (APMs) in the quarter to 17,357.

