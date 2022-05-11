Poland's InPost Q1 margin drops as inflation weighs

May 11(Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost INPST.AS on Wednesday posted a drop in its first-quarter core profit margin, hit by inflation and rising fuel prices.

The firm, which had earlier this year warned of pressure on its margins, posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 35.3% compared to 41.9% a year earlier, excluding its acquisition of France's Mondial Relay.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

