Poland's InPost offers to buy Mondial Relay for $674 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.ASsaid on Monday it was proposing to buyFrench parcel delivery platform Mondial Relay for about 565 million euros ($673.88 million) in cash as it looks to expand its international presence amid a booming e-commerce market.

"As we outlined during our recent IPO, international expansion is a key element of InPost's growth strategy and Mondial Relay would give us an immediate footprint in one of Europe's largest e-commerce markets," chief executive Rafal Brzoska said.

InPost said the proposed acquisition would immediately add to its earnings, while it sees about 100-150 million euros of incremental EBITDA enhancements over the medium term.

Mondial Relay operates the second-largest pick-up drop-off (PUDO) network in France and has about 15,800 PUDO points across France, Benelux and Iberia.

It reported revenues of 437 million euros last year.

At the same time, InPost reported its preliminary 2020 results, with revenues doubling to 2.5 billion zlotys, while its operating EBITDA jumped 184% to 994 million zlotys.

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

