Poland's InPost notches record high parcel volumes in Q4

GDANSK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS said on Tuesday it scaled record volumes of 149.4 million parcels in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-on-year, in key market Poland due to higher demand for automated parcel machines (APM) and door-to-door services.

International parcel volumes in the reported quarter reached 72.6 million, up 35% from a year-ago period, primarily driven by Mondial Relay and a robust UK performance. The total parcel volumes rose 23% in the fourth quarter to 222 million.

"This has been another strong year for InPost with record-breaking volumes both in Poland and our international markets, despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions impacting e-commerce", Chief Executive Officer Rafal Brzoska said in the statement.

"We were pleased to fulfil our promise of guaranteed Christmas delivery. During this peak we handled a record of almost 5 million parcels in a single day and some of our APMs reached a utilisation rate of more than 300%. This reflects the status of our APM network as the most convenient, flexible and consumer focused form of e-commerce delivery," Brzoska added.

At the end of 2022, the group operated 27,939 APMs across its geographies, including 19,306 machines in Poland. InPost said France and UK remain the focus of international APM deployment.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

