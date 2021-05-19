Poland's InPost lifts 2021 guidance after strong Q1 results

GDANSK, May 19 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost INPST.AS raised its 2021 outlook on Wednesday on expectations that the strong growth in e-commerce that boosted its revenue by 93% in the first quarter will not fade.

InPost, which debuted on Euronext ENX.PA in Amsterdam in January, has benefited from a boom in online sales due to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its revenue surged to 793 million zlotys ($214 million) and the number of parcel machines rose by 47% to 13,553 in Poland.

"Given our stronger than expected first quarter, particularly in Poland, we have increased our outlook for the full year... We expect the coming quarters to be equally strong," CEO Rafal Brzoska told a conference call.

InPost now expects to have 15,500-16,000 parcel lockers in Poland this year, compared to 14,500-15,500 machines seen in guidance in March. It also sees adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin in 2021 in a 45-47% range versus 43-45% expected before.

Shares in InPost rose 2.6% at market opening.

Brzoska reiterated that he expected the Polish e-commerce sector to grow by 20% this year, although the pandemic has been easing and shops have reopened. He cited a report by PWC which said 85% of Polish consumers will continue their behaviour when it comes to online shopping after the pandemic.

InPost's parcel business is widely used in Poland by sellers and buyers on online commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA, which also plans to launch its own machines. InPost does not perceive Allegro's plans as a factor that could impact the cooperation between the companies though.

"I think that the dynamics of market growth and Allegro itself (...) and at the same time the strength of our offer will not change the dynamics of our cooperation," InPost Chief Financial Officer Adam Aleksandrowicz told the call.

($1 = 3.7063 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Karol Badohal; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

