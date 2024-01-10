News & Insights

Poland's InPost fourth-quarter parcel volumes jump on Christmas rush

January 10, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter parcel volumes grew 21%, helped by the busy Christmas holiday period.

InPost, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow customers to pick up their own packages, said it handled 268.4 million parcels in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 222.0 million a year earlier.

"We finished the year with another successfully managed peak season and handled a record 11 million parcels on our busiest pre-Christmas day," CEO Rafal Brzoska in a statement.

Volumes growth was helped by a strong performance in Poland, its key market, as well as in international markets, especially the UK, the group added.

