Poland's InPost fourth-quarter parcel volumes jump on Christmas rush

Adds detail from statement

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter parcel volumes grew 21%, helped by the busy Christmas holiday period.

InPost, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow customers to pick up their own packages, said it handled 268.4 million parcels in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 222.0 million a year earlier.

"We finished the year with another successfully managed peak season and handled a record 11 million parcels on our busiest pre-Christmas day," CEO Rafal Brzoska in a statement.

Volumes growth was helped by a strong performance in Poland, its key market, as well as in international markets, especially the UK, the group added.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.