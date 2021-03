March 15 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost announced on Monday the proposed acquisition of Mondial Relay for about 565 million euros ($673.88 million) in cash. ($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;)) Keywords: MONDIAL RELAY M&A/INPOST

