Poland's Huuuge shares open flat in Warsaw debut

Contributor
Karol Badohal Reuters
Published

Mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. made its market debut in Warsaw on Friday, opening flat at 50 zlotys ($13.50) per share, equal to its IPO price.

GDANSK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. made its market debut in Warsaw on Friday, opening flat at 50 zlotys ($13.50) per share, equal to its IPO price.

At 0835 GMT the shares were down 0.3%.

The U.S.-registered maker of Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino games plans to use the IPO proceeds for new deals under its "build and buy" strategy.

($1 = 3.7047 zlotys)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters