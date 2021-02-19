Poland's Huuuge shares open flat in Warsaw debut

GDANSK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. made its market debut in Warsaw on Friday, opening flat at 50 zlotys ($13.50) per share, equal to its IPO price.

At 0835 GMT the shares were down 0.3%.

The U.S.-registered maker of Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino games plans to use the IPO proceeds for new deals under its "build and buy" strategy.

($1 = 3.7047 zlotys)

