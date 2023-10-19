Poland's Grupa Kety's new strategy plans growth through acquisitions

Adds CEO quotes, background from paragraph 3

GDANSK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish aluminum company Grupa Kety KTY.WA expects that one of the pillars of its upcoming five-year strategy will be growth via acquisitions, CEO Dariusz Manko said on Thursday.

The group plans to release a new strategy in autumn next year as it believes a reliance only on organic growth and an increase in output would not give it a significant boost.

"What awaits us is growth via acquisitions. We won't run away from it. The company is so large, and the couple of billions (of zlotys) of revenue from the last year...empowers us to take braver steps," Manko said during a conference call.

He said that personally he would prefer to acquire "not-so-big" entities, citing a valuation range of 50 million to 100 million euros ($52.8 mln-105.5 mln), in European markets such as Britain, Germany, the Benelux countries, France, Spain and the Balkans.

"We see that organic growth has been, in a way, exhausted," Manko said, adding that the company was running at 80% of capacity so was not expecting to invest further there.

Grupa Kety will also appoint a new deputy CEO, Roman Przybylski, at the start of 2024, who will be responsible for growth and investments.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

($1 = 4.2210 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)

