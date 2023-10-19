Poland's Grupa Kety plans to grow through acquisitions under new strategy

GDANSK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish aluminum company Grupa Kety KTY.WA expects that one of the pillars of its upcoming five-year strategy will be growth via acquisitions, CEO Dariusz Manko said on Thursday.

The group plans to release the new strategy in autumn next year.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Mark Potter)

