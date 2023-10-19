News & Insights

Poland's Grupa Kety plans to grow through acquisitions under new strategy

October 19, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish aluminum company Grupa Kety KTY.WA expects that one of the pillars of its upcoming five-year strategy will be growth via acquisitions, CEO Dariusz Manko said on Thursday.

The group plans to release the new strategy in autumn next year.

