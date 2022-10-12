Poland's Grupa Azoty resumes fertiliser production

GDANSK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polish chemicals maker Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA said on Wednesday it was resuming production of nitrogen fertilisers, caprolactam and polyamide 6 as markets conditions had changed.

It stopped production in August due to soaring gas prices.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

