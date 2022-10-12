Commodities

Poland's Grupa Azoty resumes fertiliser production

Contributor
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Published

Polish chemicals maker Grupa Azoty said on Wednesday it was resuming production of nitrogen fertilisers, caprolactam and polyamide 6 as markets conditions had changed.

GDANSK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polish chemicals maker Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA said on Wednesday it was resuming production of nitrogen fertilisers, caprolactam and polyamide 6 as markets conditions had changed.

It stopped production in August due to soaring gas prices.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular