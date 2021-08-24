Poland's Globe Trade Centre considering second green bond issue

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Globe Trade Centre (GTC) GTCP.WA, a CEE-focused property group, is considering a second round of green Eurobonds in the fourth quarter after high interest in its first issue, Chief Financial Officer Ariel Ferstman said.

GTC, which mainly rents to multinational corporates and counts IBM, Exxon Mobil, T-Mobile among its tenants, placed green bonds worth 500 million euros ($587 million) in June as it aims to move away from individual project-linked secured loans.

"If we manage to accommodate the timetable we will manage to see that second round hopefully by the middle of Q4," Ferstman told Reuters.

He would not give the details on the planned size of the offering by the Polish-based company. June's issue was denominated in euros.

The company's shareholders also approved a share issue in June, which could equal up to 20% of existing capital.

"We will come to the markets in the next month or month-and-a-half," GTC's chief executive Yovav Carmi said, putting expected proceeds from the share issue in the range of 140-150 million euros.

GTC returned to a net profit of 21.0 million euros in the first-half compared with a loss of 33.6 million euros a year before.

The company, whose gross assets value reached 2.4 billion euros at end-June, said it saw turnover in shopping malls rebounding strongly after COVID-related lockdowns, especially in Poland.

Carmi added the company was looking to grow, with a focus on Poland and Hungary and named Bulgaria and Croatia as other markets it would feel comfortable to expand in.

Carmi added GTC was focusing on its main segments.

"I don't think we should change our DNA overnight into something we are not ... Predominantly we are in the sectors of retail and offices. It doesn't mean that you will not see us from time to time doing something else like for instance residential," he said.

He said it was a too early to talk about returning to a dividend after it scrapped the payment last year.

($1 = 0.8518 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alison Williams)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

