Poland's Glapinski says room for interest rates cuts narrows -PAP Biznes

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapiński said on Wednesday that after this month's interest rate cut, the scope for further cuts had narrowed significantly but some room remains.

"After interest rates' adjustment in September, the scope for further reductions narrowed significantly, although it will continue to appear with incoming data," Poland's central bank head, Adam Glapiński, told PAP Biznes in an interview.

The central bank's decision to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% from 6.75% earlier this month blindsided economists who had expected 25 basis points of easing or no change at all. The move sent the zloty tumbling and provoked concerns that it would hamper the fight against inflation.

Commenting on the zloty weakening, Glapinski said the move was natural given a free floating currency regime.

"We are in a floating zloty exchange rate regime, so exchange rate fluctuations are natural," Glapinski said.

The governor said inflation would fall more quickly than previously expected amid lower demand and the deterioration in growth prospects of the German economy.

"Inflation will run below the central path from the July projection. At the end of the year it should be between 6% and 7%. It will continue to decline rapidly in 2024," he said.

