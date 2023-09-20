News & Insights

Poland's Glapinski says room for interest rates cuts narrows -PAP Biznes

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

September 20, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapiński said on Wednesday that after the September interest rate cut, the scope for further interest rate cuts had narrowed significantly but some room remains.

"Inflation will run below the central path from the July projection. At the end of the year it should be between 6% and 7%. It will continue to decline rapidly in 2024," he said in an interview for PAP Biznes.

