Poland's Glapinski says room for interest rates cuts narrows -PAP Biznes

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapiński said on Wednesday that after the September interest rate cut, the scope for further interest rate cuts had narrowed significantly but some room remains.

"Inflation will run below the central path from the July projection. At the end of the year it should be between 6% and 7%. It will continue to decline rapidly in 2024," he said in an interview for PAP Biznes.

