Poland's Glapinski says rates cuts possible once it is clear CPI will keep falling

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council has not ended its rate hiking cycle, but if inflation slows to below 10% and is certain to keep falling, then rate cuts are a possibility, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

Poland's central bank held its main interest rate at 6.75% on Tuesday, remaining in wait-and-see mode.

The National Bank of Poland has not officially ended the tightening cycle it began in 2021, but several MPC members have hinted at rate cuts towards the end of 2023 when inflation is forecast to fall to single-digits.

Glapinski said on Wednesday that inflation eased to an annual 13% in May and is falling decisively, hopefully dropping into single-digits by September.

"If inflation falls below 10% and if it is certain that inflation will keep falling in upcoming quarters, there will be the possibility of loosening monetary policy," he told reporters.

"Once again, we did not formally close the hiking cycle ... if unfavourable changes occur, we remain ready to hike."

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report published on Wednesday that interest rates in Poland should be hiked further.

"Given sizeable fiscal support in the economy and persistent inflationary pressure, the policy interest rate should rise further to 7.25% before beginning to ease in the second half of 2024," it said in its Economic Outlook.

mBank analysts said they expected rates to remain stable.

"The most likely scenario (in our opinion) is still no rate cuts this year," they said.

