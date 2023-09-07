Poland's Glapinski says current zloty FX rate is ok

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday the current zloty exchange rate is ok and the bank would not intervene in FX markets.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) decision to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% on Wednesday was a much sharper kick-off to an easing cycle that markets had anticipated. The jolt caused the zloty to fall as much 3% since Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Pawel Florkiewicz; Alan Charlish; Karol Badohal; writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.