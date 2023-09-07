News & Insights

Poland's Glapinski says current zloty FX rate is ok

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

September 07, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by Anna Koper Pawel Florkiewicz Alan Charlish Karol Badohal for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday the current zloty exchange rate is ok and the bank would not intervene in FX markets.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) decision to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% on Wednesday was a much sharper kick-off to an easing cycle that markets had anticipated. The jolt caused the zloty to fall as much 3% since Tuesday's close.

