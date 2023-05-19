Poland's Europol Gaz files $1.45 bln claim against Gazprom

Adds Gazprom comment request

WARSAW, May 19 (Reuters) - The owner of the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline, Europol Gaz, is pursuing a claim of about 6 billion zlotys ($1.45 billion) against Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM, Poland's State Assets Minister said late on Thursday.

Last year Poland terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies.

"Europol Gaz ... filed an arbitration lawsuit against Gazprom for the return of approximately 850 million zlotys of receivables - overdue payments for gas transmission," Jacek Sasin told public broadcaster TVP Info.

"Moreover, this lawsuit, this arbitration request, also concerns Europol Gaz lost profits. It is an amount of over 5 billion zlotys. This is what was estimated ... for the period up until 2045, when Russians committed to transmit gas through Polish territory."

The arbitration proceedings will be conducted by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, news agency PAP reported.

Europol Gaz and Gazprom did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by David Goodman)

