Poland's energy and utility giants sign conditional deal to sell stakes in PGG

GDANSK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Four Polish state-controlled utilities and energy companies, Energa ENGP.WA, PGNiG PGN.WA, PGE PGE.WA and Enea ENAE.WA, announced on Wednesday that they had signed a conditional deal to sell their stakes in anthracite mine operator Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG) to Poland's State Treasury.

Under the conditional deal, each company will sell all of its stake in PGG for the total price of 1.00 zloty for all held shares.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

