Poland's e-commerce group Allegro plans to launch 3.000 parcel lockers

WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA has invited potential vendors to supply it with 3,000 automated parcel machines, as part of the company's plans to develop its own locker network, a document seen by Reuters said.

The group has invited potential suppliers, including InPost and DHL, to submit their bids to deliver 3,000 parcel lockers, half of which would be supplied in 2021, with the first machines coming in March, the document showed and a source familiar with the plans confirmed.

Allegro was not immediately available to comment.

Allegro debuted on the Warsaw stock exchange in October with the biggest initial public offering in Europe this year. It is the most recognised e-commerce brand in Poland with its website attracting 20 million visitors a month.

It also operates in one of few business areas to benefit from the pandemic turmoil as customers switch to online shopping.

Currently Allegro's customers can collect their purchases in around 10,000 lockers operated by InPost, a firm owned by private equity fund Advent International, which plans an IPO of the company.

Allegro said earlier that it was planning to operate its own delivery lockers as one of its "tactical developments".

Shares in Allegro have risen by 100% since their debut and the company is now the most valuable one listed in Warsaw.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

