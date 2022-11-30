Poland's current level of interest rates is optimal, says central bank's Duda

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

November 30, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The current level of interest rates is optimal, said central banker Iwona Duda, quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Wednesday.

At its November meeting the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept its main interest rate at 6.75% for the second month in a row, and National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski said the rate hike cycle was being paused but could continue.

"... in the current situation, in the light of the available data and forecasts, especially the NBP inflation projection, the level of interest rates is optimal," Duda, a member of the rate setting Monetary Policy council, told the daily.

New central bank projections forecast inflation in Poland will not return to the NBP's target range of 1.5%-3.5% until the third quarter of 2025.

"The current rate hikes are working, although their impact is not yet fully visible, because it will take several quarters," MPC member said.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.