US Markets
C

Poland's Citi Handlowy postpones sale of its retail business

Contributors
Patrycja Zaras Reuters
Karol Badohal Reuters
Weronika Maria Edmunds Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup's Polish unit, Bank Handlowy, postponed the sale of its retail segment due to the current geopolitical situation, its chief executive Elzbieta Czetwertynska said on Monday.

GDANSK, May 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup's Polish unit, Bank Handlowy BHW.WA, postponed the sale of its retail segment due to the current geopolitical situation, its chief executive Elzbieta Czetwertynska said on Monday.

Czetwertynska said that on a recent visit to Poland on April 20, Citigroup C.N CEO, Jane Fraser, confirmed that bank's retail business in Poland is still up for sale, "however due to the current geopolitical situation and its economic impact, the bank has decided to postpone the transaction," Czetwertyńska said.

"Citi will come back to the issue when the time is right." she added.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras, Karol Badohal, Weronika Maria Edmunds, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular