Aug 26 (Reuters) - Polish chemicals producer Ciech CIEP.WA has secured almost all the coal it needs to produce soda this year, CEO Dawid Jakubowicz said on Friday.

He added that the company is continuously searching for new sources of coal.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; editing by Jason Neely)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.