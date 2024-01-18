News & Insights

Poland's CI Games to lay off about 10% of personnel

January 18, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by Marta Maciag for Reuters ->

By Marta Maciag

GDANSK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Video game producer CI Games CIG.WA said on Thursday it plans to lay off about 10% of its personnel.

"To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10% of employees across the company," CEO Marek Tyminski announced on social media platform X.

CI Games shares fell as much as 18% in October, following certain critical reviews of its game "Lords of the Fallen".

Within 10 days of its launch, the company surpassed one million copies sold.

CI Games could not be reached for immediate comment. Its shares were up 0.7% at 1.82 zlotys at 1225 GMT.

(Reporting by Marta Maciag; editing by Jason Neely)

((Marta.Maciag@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
