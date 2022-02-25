Poland's central bank says it has enough cash to meet increased demand

WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank has sufficient supplies of cash to meet increased demand and all requests from banks are being fulfilled without any limits, it said in a statement on Friday, a day after an attack on neighbouring Ukraine by Russian forces.

"Due to the increased scale of transactions, in some locations there may be delays in the delivery of cash to ATMs from logistic centres of commercial banks and cash handling companies," the National Bank of Poland said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alicja Ptak, Editing by Susan Fenton)

