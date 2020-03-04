Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected

Contributor
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published

Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5%, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5%, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50%, the deposit rate at 0.50% and the rediscount rate at 1.75%.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters